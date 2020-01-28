Amarillo Association of Realtors celebrates 100 years with $50,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Association of Realtors is celebrating their 100 year anniversary by donating $50,000 to the Amarillo Habitat for Humanity to build a new house this summer.
The check will be presented at their monthly luncheon on February 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the AAoR office located at 5601 Enterprise Circle.
"The Amarillo Association of Realtors is honored to have the opportunity to give back to our community. Partnering with Habitat for Humanity to build a new home is the perfect way for us to celebrate our 100th Anniversary,” said Mitzi Wade, Amarillo Association of REALTORS chairman of the board.
Aside from the donation, members of AAoR will be volunteering to help build the house. It will be the first house in a new neighborhood located on the 900 block of 21st Avenue.
Groundbreaking for the project is set for June.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home will be the 116th project in the Amarillo Habitat program.
“We are excited and grateful for the Amarillo Association of Realtors for thinking of us as part of their celebration. The natural fit for the Realtors to partner with Amarillo Habitat allows them to use their voice to emphasize the importance of having a stable home,” says Shannon Jordan, resource director at Amarillo Habitat for Humanity. “It’s inspiring to know that during their time of celebration, they selflessly chose to give back to the community.”
Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization dedicated to building safe, affordable housing for low-income families. For information about how to volunteer or donate, you can call (806) 383-3456 or visit their website here.
