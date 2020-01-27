U.S. Census Bureau hosting job fair for jobs assisting with 2020 Census count

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Census Bureau is hosting a job fair this week for jobs assisting with the 2020 Census count.
The job fair will be at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall at 401 South Buchanan Street on Wednesday, January 29.
From 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., the job fair aims to recruit census takers, which can pay from $15 to $20 an hour, with paid training and a flexible schedule.
The qualifications for the Census jobs include being a U.S. citizen of at least 18 years old, passing a criminal background check, and any current employment must be compatible with Census bureau employment.
Applicants who are bilingual in English and other languages are encouraged to apply for these jobs.
The job fair is free and open to the public.
