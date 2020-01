Warm and sunny this afternoon with highs in the 60′s. Colder temps and rain and snow will move in overnight. Snow will be likely to our north with a rain snow mix across the rest of the area.Temps will be much colder on Tuesday with temps in the 40′s. We dry out Tuesday into Wednesday. We may see a few showers on Thursday with another round of cooler temps. We warm back into the 60′s by the weekend.