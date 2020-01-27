Medical Monday: Flu shot for two, please: Amarillo vet pushing for pet owners to get their dog a flu vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As doctors continue to urge everyone to get their flu vaccine, you may want to get a vaccine for your dog, too.
An Amarillo veterinarian reminds pet owners to get their dogs the Canine Influenza Vaccine.
Canine Flu is a virus similar to the flu in people, with symptoms causing coughing, runny nose, and sneezing.
The virus can live on household surfaces but is mostly transmitted by dogs having nose-to-nose contact.
Humans are affected by Influenza Type A and B and although Canine Flu is a Type A, there are no reports of flu being transmitted from dogs to people.
“Canine Flu is a Type A flu," said Animal Medical Center of Amarillo Veterinarian Dr. Amanda Drake. "The way that the receptors work, is that they prefer to bind to dog cells rather than human cells. That really makes that big difference in which cells they like to bind to, whether they’re people cells or dog cells.”
Just like people, the flu can be worse for older and younger dogs, with symptoms that may become life threatening.
Canine Flu can be difficult for owners to identify and is very often confused for kennel cough.
To avoid your vet needing to run multiple flu tests on your dog, Dr. Drake said getting a vaccine is simply less expensive and easier for you and your pet in the long run.
