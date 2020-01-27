League of Women Voters working to help residents register to vote

By Kaitlin Johnson | January 27, 2020 at 1:35 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 1:35 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters is working to help residents register to vote.

The League of Women Voters will be at multiple locations this week helping people register.

Below is a list of where they will be:

  • Wednesday, January 29 - WTAMU Jack B. Kelley Student Center from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 1 - Amigo’s on I-40 East from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 1 - Market Street United on Georgia Street from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
  • Monday, February 3 - Santa Fe Building in Amarillo from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

