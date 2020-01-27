League of Women Voters working to help residents register to vote

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters is working to help residents register to vote.
The League of Women Voters will be at multiple locations this week helping people register.
Below is a list of where they will be:
- Wednesday, January 29 - WTAMU Jack B. Kelley Student Center from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 1 - Amigo’s on I-40 East from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 1 - Market Street United on Georgia Street from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
- Monday, February 3 - Santa Fe Building in Amarillo from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.