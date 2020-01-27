HUD awards nearly $600,000 to Amarillo homeless programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $101,322,807 in grants to support homeless assistance programs in Texas, with nearly $600,000 going to programs in Amarillo.
The grants are part of a total of $2.2 billion that was awarded nationally under HUD’s Continuum of Care grants, according to a news release.
The funding goes to programs that assist those living in places not meant for habitation, those located in sheltering programs, or those at imminent risk of becoming homeless.
“A safe, affordable place to call home is key when creating a path toward opportunity and self-sufficiency,” said Decretary Ben Carson in Ohio, where he made the funding announcement. “The grants awarded help our partners on the ground to reduce homelessness in their communities and help our most vulnerable neighbors.”
The funding will support around 6,593 programs in the U.S. that serve individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
