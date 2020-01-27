First Alert: Strong cold front brings rain and snow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A strong cold front will bring rain and snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Rain will move after sunset and start changing over to snow after midnight.
The best chance for light snow accumulations will be in the northeastern Panhandle.
Rain will be likely across the southeast. This will continue into Tuesday morning which may cause a messy commute to work and school.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the northeast corner from Monday night through noon on Tuesday.
Temperatures will drop into the 40s Tuesday with gusty winds. Behind the cold front winds will shift out of the north at 20-30 mph and gust up to 40 mph. Gusty winds may cause blowing snow at times.
