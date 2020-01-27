Doppler Dave Is Tracking The Return Of Snow Tonight

It’s hard to believe we enjoyed some gorgeous weather with temperatures in the 60s today, but will likely see rain changing to snow by late tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the NE part of our area where a few inches of wet snow is expected by tomorrow morning. For Amarillo and surrounding areas, a transition to wet snow is likely just before dawn and some light accumulations in grassy areas will be possible with roadways remaining wet or slightly slushy. Clearing is expected tomorrow afternoon.