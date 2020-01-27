Amarillo police searching for stolen van after suspect caught on camera

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are searching for a stolen van after a suspect was seen checking vehicles in a parking lot.
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on Jan. 18, a 2004 blue Honda Odyssey was stolen in the 5700 block of Amarillo Boulevard after the keys were left inside the vehicle.
Officials said a bald man with a grey and black beard and glasses was checking several vehicles in the parking lot before leaving in the Odyssey.
A picture shows that he was seen inside a store with a woman with brown hair and glasses, who left in a white panel van.
The Odyssey has a Texas license plate, MWD1635 and the last six digits of the VIN is 107782.
If you know where the Odyssey is or the suspect, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest or finding the vehicle, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
