Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, Whitaker Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at I-40 between the frontage roads for placement of the westbound Whitaker Road bridge deck.
On State Loop 335, watch for various lane closures between 45th Avenue and 81st Avenue for fog seal operations.
Expect various lane closures near the intersection of Hagy Boulevard and Amarillo Boulevard for patching repairs.
As patching and guardrail repairs continue, so will various lane and ramp closures around the I-27/I-40 downtown interchange.
Watch for crews patching on River Road at the county road intersections between Cherry Avenue and FM 1719 throughout the week in preparation for upcoming seal coat operations.
Sign and delineation work will continue on SL 335 at State Highway (SH) 136 throughout the week.
Expect daily lane closures near Vega as the contractor continues to install pipe for the detour near the BI-40 bridge. This will transition into a shoulder closure at night.
There is a possibility in the near future that traffic may be detoured from the I-40 main lanes to the frontage roads in order to bypass FM 2161, then traffic will be diverted back onto I-40, pending material availability.
Crews will be forming up the deck on the bridge and pouring in the near future and closures will be on an as-needed basis.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
