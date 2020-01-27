1 person taken to the hospital, residents, pets rescued during apartment complex fire in northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo fire officials said one person was taken to a hospital and other residents of an apartment complex were rescued early Monday morning during a fire.
About 5:18 a.m. this morning, firefighters responded to a structure fire at the Little Armadillo Apartments, located at 1524 Bell St.
There were people in the apartment complex during the fire, so fire crews brought out a ladder to the top floor to rescue them.
They brought down residents, cats and dogs to safety.
One man was transported to a hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.
The fire is under investigation.
At least four AFD vehicles and an Xcel Energy unit are on scene.
NewsChannel 10 is also on scene.
We will keep you updated as more details are made available.
