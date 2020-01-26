Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are eager to begin preparing for the 2020 season, although they aren't quite past feeling frustration at the Houston Astros for the sign-stealing system used against them in the 2017 World Series. Utilityman Kiké Hernández said Saturday that the Astros “cheated and got away with it,” but that doesn't hurt more now than it did when the Dodgers lost in Game 7. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the Astros haven't apologized to him nor does he believe they have shown enough remorse for violating the rules.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 22 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks to propel the surging Utah Jazz to a 112-107 come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 for the Jazz, who have won 14 of their last 15 games. Luka Doncic scored 25 points for the Mavericks, who have dropped two of three after winning four straight. Doncic managed only two points in the final quarter. Seth Curry added 19 points for Dallas and Kristaps Porzingis scored 15.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — MaCio Teague and Devonte Bandoo scored 16 points apiece and No. 1 Baylor extended its winning steak to 16 with a 72-61 victory over Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Bears improved to 6-1 in the annual inter-conference series and assured themselves another week atop The Associated Press poll. Baylor's victory also gave the Big 12 an even split (5-5) in the daylong series. Keyontae Johnson led Florida with 20 points. Andrew Nembhard added 16 points and eight assists for the Gators. But he missed more shots than he made.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Nick Richards scored seven of his 25 points in overtime and had 14 rebounds as No. 15 Kentucky beat No. 18 Texas Tech 76-74 in the only Big 12/SEC Challenge game featuring two ranked teams. Richards' two free throws with 10 seconds left were the difference. Immanuel Quickley had 21 points for Kentucky, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from half court for a 36-34 halftime lead. Texas Tech had won 54 consecutive non-conference games since December 2013. Kyler Edwards had 17 points, and Davide Moretti 15 for the Red Raiders.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 20 points and five assists, Emmanuel Bandoumel added 14 points and SMU used a late run to upset No. 20 Memphis 74-70. Isiaha Mike had 13 points and Tyson Jolly finished with 10 as the Mustangs won their third consecutive game. DJ Jeffries led Memphis with 18 points while Precious Achiuwa had 15 points and nine rebounds. The loss was the Tigers' second in a row and fourth in the last six. Memphis failed to score in the final 6 minutes.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor has hired former North Carolina and Southern Miss head coach Larry Fedora as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Fedora was an offensive analyst for Texas this past season. He started his college coaching career at Baylor from 1991-96, including head coach Grant Teaff's final two seasons with the Bears. New Baylor coach Dave Aranda also announced Saturday the retention of four staff members who had been with coach Matt Rhule all three years before he went to the NFL's Carolina Panthers. They include Joey McGuire, the associate head coach who served as interim head coach.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Juicy Landrum scored 20 points and the No. 2 Baylor women extended their Big 12 record to 47 consecutive regular-season conference wins. The Lady Bears beat Texas Tech 87-79. It was also their 50th home win in a row over the past three years. The game was tied five times and there were 10 lead changes in the first quarter Saturday. But Landrum hit a 3-pointer to end the first and another to start the second quarter in a 14-2 run that put Baylor ahead to stay. Brittany Brewer had 24 points and nine rebounds for Texas Tech.
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have completed a trade to acquire center Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State for a second-round pick in this year's draft. The Mavericks needed help on their front line after starting center Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles tendon, ending his season. The Warriors will get Utah's second-round pick. Dallas acquired that selection in a draft day trade with Detroit last year. The Mavericks waived Justin Patton to make room for Cauley-Stein. Patton was acquired in a trade with Oklahoma City on Friday, the same day Dallas agreed to the deal with Golden State.