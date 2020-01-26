Amarillo police investigating hit and run that left one person dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunday around 3:25 a.m. Amarillo police were dispatched to a car striking a pedestrian in the 900 block of N Mirror Street.
Darayvion Montrel Todd, 20, had been struck by what was reported as a yellow newer model Chevrolet Camaro. The Camaro fled the scene.
Todd died on scene of injuries received from the collision.
Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson has ordered an autopsy.
If anyone has information regarding this event call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
This hit and run is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
Source: Amarillo Police Department
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.