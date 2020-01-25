Weather Outlook: Saturday temperatures in the high 50s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It has been a nice day with temperatures in the upper 50s.
Tonight is looking clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Sunday looks a bit warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies and light winds.
