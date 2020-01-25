One man in critical condition, suspect sought in Clovis shooting

Clovis, NM - (KFDA) - One man is in critical condition after a early morning shooting in Clovis.
Saturday around 5:05 a.m., Clovis police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Adenmor Court to a shots fired call.
The caller said they had heard multiple shots fired and could hear yelling and screaming.
When officers arrived they found Brandon Brooks, 29, who had received multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Brooks was initially transported to Plains Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit and the Major Crimes Unit are investigating this crime.
The investigation has produced one suspect, Dyonjai Jones, 22. An arrest warrant for Jones on the charges of Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony and Aggravated Battery has been obtained.
Brooks is currently in critical condition at a Lubbock, Texas area hospital.
Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.
PHOTO: Dyonjai Jones is wanted on charges of Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony and Aggravated Battery.
Source: Clovis Police Department
