Canyon ISD gifted more land for new high school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD is being gifted more land for their new high school being built at Arden and Helium Road.
“A wonderful gift by the Attebury family. Billy Attebury, Sam Attebury, his father who established that land with his grandfather, years ago. Susan Boyce and their family, they put together the Helium Hope Development which allowed the donation and the development of the land to occur and what they have done is they have donated over 51 acres towards the high school site, in addition to what we purchased previously,” said Darryl Flusche, superintendent of Canyon ISD.
Along with more land, steps were taken today to continue construction, including upgrades to Arden Road.
“The new high school site the school district procured, is adjacent to the city limits. So we have improvements related to Arden road, the water and sewer system that we’re cooperating with the school district in the installation per our city expansion policies,” said Floyd Hartman, assistant city manager of development services for the City of Amarillo.
The City of Amarillo is working with Canyon ISD for the construction on Arden Road and working with Tx DOT on the expansion of the loop. The city is also working with Canyon ISD on water and sewer logistics.
“Water and the sewer are being over sized to provide other future service and other existing city limit services,” said Hartman.
Construction for this school is projected to be complete in a year and a half.
“Overall project cost for the new high school is $87,700,000 and that includes all of the furniture that will be in the building, the construction of the building and in August of 2022 we’re really excited about it’s opening,” said Flusche.
