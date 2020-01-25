Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society no longer holding PetSmart pet adoptions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society will no longer hold pet adoptions through PetSmart.
Board members for the humane society mention that the change in adoption participation is in response to several changes and advancements in animal rescue in Amarillo.
There are now many organizations around the community that specialize in animal adoption which helped lead the humane society to their decision to pull out of the animal adoption events at PetSmart.
“The city has really stepped up in terms of doing adoptions and low-cost spay and neuter,” says Christopher Wrampelmeier, board member for the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society. “We’re just overjoyed with all the progress that’s been made, and we’re acknowledging that there’s a lot of great humane society programs out there.”
The humane society has now shifted it’s focus to animal rescue and transport.
“What we’re going to be doing instead of focusing on adoptions is doing rescues,” says Wrampelmeier. “What that means is we’re going to phase out our adoptions at of the end of this month, and that’s why our partnership with PetSmart is ending."
A PetSmart spokesperson also says “residents shouldn’t worry about the humane society pulling out of the partnership.”
The pet store partners with many other organizations that focus on animal adoption.
Board members feel, overall this decision will work out for everyone in the long run.
