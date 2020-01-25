AISD unanimously votes to provide vacant building for Family Support Services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -After the devastating fire that destroyed the Family Support Services building, they finally have a new building to move into.
Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to pass a resolution that allows Family Support Services to use one of their vacant buildings to get back up and running as quickly as possible.
“I can’t thank this school board enough for this blessing, they reached out to us just immediately after the fire,” said Family Support Services CEO Jim Womack.
The fire that happened Sunday morning left Family Support Services in Amarillo at a total loss, destroying the building they had worked out of for over 26 years, totaling $800,000 in damages.
“Family Support Services supports about 17,000 of the youth in the Amarillo area and many of those are ISD students. And, the thought of our students and our families not getting those kind of support services, it’s unacceptable and so we have an empty building, its the neighborly thing to do,” said Amarillo ISD District Superintendent Doug Loomis
The organization will be allowed to use the building while they are determining where they will permanently move to.
“What this does, is this gives us the opportunity to settle in to a place long term while we decide what our future holds,” said Womack.
The first six months they will be able to stay for free, and then if they need to stay longer ISD will work with them on different options.
“You know, in Amarillo we really are one community and we try and take care of one in other, and this is our attempt to try and help them,” said Loomis.
“We started out with such a tragedy on Sunday morning, it’s been a very long week, and this is just a perfect ending to the week,” said Womack.
Family Support Services says that the counseling, education, prevention, crisis, and administration services will all be back under one roof at Park West Complex, Building B.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.