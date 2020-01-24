Workforce Solutions negotiating lease for new facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -An organization that helps put people back to work is negotiating a lease for a larger facility in Amarillo.
Workforce Solutions provides employment and childcare services to residents throughout the Texas Panhandle and has been in the same location for 25 years, but now they will be moving by the end of the year.
The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission met to discuss the lease agreement for the development, usage and maintenance of a new Workforce Center that will be merging with Vocational Rehab.
“The effort is to create a one-stop for all people that are looking to better themselves and find employment, and that includes folks with disabilities,” said Marin Rivas, workforce development director for Panhandle Regional Planning Commission.
The existing facility that they have operated in for the last two decades is owned by the State of Texas and they are getting out of the business of owning facilities for Workforce Solutions.
“We had to find a new place because they were planning on selling the building and we had to find a larger space to accommodate the additional staff,” said Rivas.
The PRPC and Workforce Solutions are negotiating a lease for a facility located at 3120 Eddy Street, where AT&T was located, that will be twice as larger to better serve job seekers and employers.
“This facility here just cannot house another 25 to 30 staff, so we are excited to have the ability to expand and move into something larger,” said Workforce Solutions Director Trent Morris.
Workforce Solutions Panhandle partners with the Texas Workforce Commission to provide the largest job-matching database in the state. They also aid in business-related services including job training, resume building, career development, human resource needs, career counseling, and financial aid.
“We can help them put their resumes together, we have computers and resume paper, we have workshops here in our office that would allow individuals to come and just update their skills, learn how to job search better, learn how to use the tools that are available for them,” said Morris.
All of the services that Morris describes are free to residents in the Texas Panhandle.
During the process of negotiating this new lease, they will continue to run Workforce Solutions with the same hours and days.
