This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From a grand opening of a new night club in downtown Amarillo to gazing at the stars at Palo Duro Canyon, here’s what’s going on in the area!
You’re invited to a large macaroni and cheese cook-off this Friday.
The Big Cheese is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 24 in the Rex Baxter Building, located at 3401 S.E. 10th Ave.
The cheesy event benefits The Hope and Healing place, which helps family, friends and children mend any grieving hearts.
You can taste 25 varieties of macaroni and cheese and vote for your favorite.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for children ages five to 10.
The stars at night will be big and bright at the Palo Duro Canyon State Park this weekend.
The Star Party with the Amarillo Astronomy Club is Saturday, Jan. 25, starting at 8:00 p.m.
Participants will be able to use telescopes to check out the night sky, and are asked to bring chairs, blankets, water and red flashlights.
Attendees will meet at the parking lot past the Wolfberry Day Use Area on Alt Park Road 5.
The price is a regular park entrance fee, which is $8 for adults and children 12 and under get in free.
Learn about the Texas Panhandle history at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center this Saturday.
You are asked to bring your own lunch as Susie Wheeler explains how this area was discovered.
The program is free but guests will pay a general admission fee into the nature center.
Tea, water, coffee and desserts will also be at the event.
The event is noon to 1:30 p.m. at Wildcat Bluff, located at 2301 N. Soncy Rd.
Come out for some drinks and a good time for grand opening of The Hollywood bar.
Doors open at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 and is located at 715 S. Polk St.
The night club is non-smoking.
The place has recently been remodeled, complete with custom furniture, 25 flat screen TVs, two large projectors and a new sound system with lights.
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is offering free pap screenings for uninsured Texas Panhandle women in Hereford.
Screenings for cervical cancer will be this Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hereford Regional Medical Center, located at 540 W. 15th.
The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health will provide refreshments.
They are accepting walk-ins, but you can make an appointment at (806) 414-9422.
