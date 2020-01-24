204 pounds of THC products seized during DPS traffic stop on I-40

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than 204 pounds of THC products after a Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County on Wednesday.
Around 11:14 a.m., the trooper stopped a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban that was traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.
According to DPS, a canine arrived to the scene and alerted on the vehicle. The trooper then discovered assorted THC products in the back of the vehicle.
The driver, 27-year-old Tyler Scheidemantle, and passengers 18-year-old Lavance Maurion and 56-year-old Robin Scheidemantle, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Tyler and Robin Scheidemantle and Maurion, all of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, were transported and booked into the Carson County Jail.
Officials believe they were taking the drugs to Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.
