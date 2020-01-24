Hoops Madness: 1-24-20

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With a little under a month left in the high school girl’s basketball season, the number 1 Amarillo Sandies (27-2) have already clinched a playoff berth.
With an 11-0 record in district play, the Sandies only real competition inside this large and competitive district is the Monterey Plainsmen (26-3, 10-1) who happen to be No. 18 in the state. Knowing they have earned a spot in the first round of the future playoffs doesn’t mean that this elite squad led by Head Coach Jeff Williams will be letting up even the slightest.
With a home district match against the Plainview Bulldogs, the Sandies have the unique opportunity to feel little pressure toward the end of the season, while also being able to work on every aspect of their game that Williams and his players feel like they need to improve upon before they go up against the best of the best from the state of Texas.
Once you move past the domination of the lady Sandies, spots three and four in the district are open to grab by four different teams in the district, including Palo Duro (number. 3 in the district), Randall (number 4 in the district), Cooper and Coronado, all of who have huge district match-ups with each other in the coming days/weeks.
If you think it gets any cleaner on the men’s side of things, you couldn’t be any more wrong. It actually is more competitive if you can believe that.
Like the girls, the men’s Sandies also control first place in their district, but it’s just by one game.
Although being undefeated in district play with a 9-0 record (18-8 on the season), they are trailed by the Palo Duro Dons (13-4, 8-1), Cooper (13-9, 7-2), Monterey (15-11, 6-3) and Randall (9-10, 4-5).
One game between any of these five teams can change the entire layout of the playoff picture with about a month remaining for the men’s side of high school basketball.
