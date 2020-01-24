Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 27 points to go with nine assists and six rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks made 22 3-pointers to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 133-125. It was the sixth time this season the Mavericks made 20 3s with Seth Curry and Jalen Brunson making four each. The 43 combined 3-pointers by Dallas and Portland tied an NBA record. Damian Lillard scored 47 points one game after a career-high 61 for Portland. He became the first player in franchise history to score 100 over two games. Trevor Ariza scored a season-high 21 in his Portland debut.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Olympic champion Simone Biles is optimistic about the future of USA Gymnastics. Biles says the organization seems open to change in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. Nassar sexually abused hundreds of athletes under the guise of treatment, including Biles. USA Gymnastics has undergone a massive overhaul over the last four years in hopes of addressing the culture that allowed Nassar's behavior to run unchecked for so long. Biles says there are many questions the organization still needs to answer but the four-time Olympic gold medalist credited USA Gymnastics for taking steps to create a more positive environment.
HOUSTON (AP) — DeJon Jarreau had 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Caleb Mills scored 20 points and No. 25 Houston beat UConn 63-59. Jarreau and Mills combined for the final 17 points, including 12 free throws, as Houston overcame a six-point deficit in the final 5:15. Christian Vital scored 14 points, and Isaiah Whaley added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies, who lost their third straight.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson’s sublime 17-point surge in a span of barely more than three minutes could become part of New Orleans sports lore even if the final score of his first meaningful NBA game won't. A narrow loss to the Spurs carried less weight for the Pelicans than the burgeoning form of a young superstar in the making. Williamson finished with 22 points as well as seven rebounds and three assists in about 18 minutes. His playing time is being curtailed in his early games as a precaution after he spent three months rehabbing from arthroscopic knee surgery.
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored a season-high 27 points as North Texas won its seventh consecutive game, rolling past UTSA 98-78. Javion Hamlet added 22 points for the Mean Green. Jhivvan Jackson led the Roadrunners with 37 points and six rebounds.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — N'dea Jones had her seventh consecutive double-double, Aaliyah Wilson hit a 3-pointer with 30 seconds to play, and No. 15 Texas A&M rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat Alabama 79-74. Jones finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Shambria Washington scored 20 points for the Aggies, who are 9-0 all-time against Alabama. Jordan Lewis made two free throws to give Alabama a 73-72 lead with 44 seconds to play but Wells drove the baseline and found Wilson in the left corner for the go-ahead 3. Jasmine Walker led the Crimson Tide with 18 points.
HOUSTON (AP) — Souley Boum scored a career-high 27 points, Daryl Edwards added a career-high 22 and the duo scored the last 13 points for UTEP as the Miners held off Rice 72-64. Boum shot 11-for-12 from the foul line and had four 3-pointers for UTEP, while Edwards was 9-for-19 shooting and made 3-of-5 at the line. The second half saw eight lead changes and five ties before a Boum 3-pointer put UTEP ahead for good 56-55 with six minutes left. Josh Parrish pulled the Owls to within 64-60 with under a minute to go, but Boum made 7-of-8 at the line down the stretch.