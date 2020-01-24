Events to benefit Family Support Services after organization loses building to fire

Cheers for a Cause is benefiting Family Support Services. (Source: The Beatnik Photo Camper)
By Vanessa Garcia | January 24, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST - Updated January 24 at 10:11 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Community members are putting on different events benefiting Family Support Services after the nonprofit organization lost it’s building to a fire.

Below is a list of upcoming fire relief fundraisers benefiting FSS:

‘The True Story’ to bring awareness to human trafficking

An exhibit at the Rocking OT in Amarillo will bring awareness to human trafficking.

The event is called “The True Story” and is Jan. 30 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Rocking OT, located at 3100 S.W. 6th Ave.

The event will have art, music, food trucks and education and is free to the public.

Twin Gypsy Tattoo raffling off $400 tattoo, giving tattoos for $20 in February

The owner of Twin Gypsy Tattoo is selling $20 raffle tickets for a tattoo worth $400.

A cosmetic tattoo artist at Nakai Wellness Spa is also selling $20 raffle tickets for a $200 gift certificate.

The drawings for the two winners will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, on the Twin Gypsy Tattoo Page.

On Feb. 2, three tattoo artists will offer $40 tattoos from predesigned sheets all day long.

You can also drop off donations for FSS in a bin at the tattoo shop, located at 4905 S. Western St. Those donations include coloring books, crayons, stuffed animals and new throw blankets for adults and children.

Money raised will go to FSS.

Pondaseta Brewing Co. raising money for FSS

Pondaseta Brewing Co. is hosting a live music event benefiting FSS.

“Cheer for a Cause” is from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the brewery, located at 7500 S.W. 45th Ave.

There will be live music by Four Flush, the Beatnik Photo Camper and food from Pizza Nomad.

A portion of the sales will be donated to FSS.

