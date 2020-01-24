Clovis man arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man has been arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer today.
Around 4:46 a.m., a Clovis police officer was patrolling the area of 10th and Walnut Street when he noticed an SUV that matched the description of a stolen vehicle.
Police say the SUV drove through an intersection without stopping at a stop sign, and the officer then heard gunshots coming from the vehicle.
A chase began, and gunfire continued to come from the vehicle. Debris and glass from the vehicle struck the officer’s patrol unit.
The chase continued through the city until the vehicles reached the Martin Luther King Boulevard railroad crossing. Police say two suspects got out of the moving SUV and ran in separate directions.
One of the suspects, identified as 20-year-old Jeremy Banning, was caught. Police also found two guns in his possession.
Banning was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
He is currently being held at the Curry County Adult Detention Center.
Police are still searching for the second suspect.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.