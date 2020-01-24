City of Amarillo to vote on $280 million debt transformation to Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An advisory committee’s plan to transform the Civic Center for $280 million in taxpayer debt is moving to Amarillo City Council.
An advisory committee consulted with national experts for more than a year to arrive its recommendations for the downtown transformations. Some highlights include adding 75,000 square feet of exhibit space, moving city hall, adding an arena that can seat 10,000 people, renovating the Santa Fe Depot and adding a parking garage.
Higher property taxes would pay off the debt over 30 years. The increase would be an estimated six to seven percent or $0.15 for every $100 of taxable property value. That translates to be about $300 a year for a $200,000 home.
According to the city, the council will listen to comments from the public at their Tuesday meeting. A vote to put a proposal on the May ballot would not come until February 11.
