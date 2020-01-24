Amarillo police asking for help locating vehicle believed to be involved in recent homicide

MARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that is believed to be involved in a recent homicide case.
Police are asking for help locating a white SUV that is believed to be involved with the January 16 homicide of Kendrick Freeman.
Freeman was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of SW 45th.
Earlier this week, police arrested Atrrell Jamon Travis for Freeman’s death.
If you have any information on this vehicle, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.