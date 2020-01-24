Amarillo ISD shares development plans for new career academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD updated the public on the next steps for their new career academy construction project during this week’s school board meeting.
Now that the planning and budgeting process is complete, school district officials have officially moved into the design and construction phase of the new facility.
The career academy will serve the purpose of exposing students to multiple career choices before entering adulthood, and because this facility will offer more programs than the currently established Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning, there’s a need to merge the two.
“Right now at AACAL, we have five different types of study,” says AACAL Principal, Jay Barrett. “We’re considering 11 different academy’s and 25 different programs of study inside our new facility.”
Barrett says the architects they chose have “helped immensely to figure out a schematic design of what we’re wanting to create."
Residents of the community have played a huge part in the design process as well.
“The career academy for Amarillo ISD is a joint venture with the public,” says Lance Melton, architect on the project. “What the district desires is a pipeline from the school district out to the community and businesses, so it requires a lot of listening on our part.”
It has also been decided that the career academy will partner with Amarillo College once open.
Barrett says because both institutions will offer the same programs, “Amarillo College will utilize some of the space in the evenings.”
Construction is set to start in July or August of this year, and AISD is hoping to open this facility in the summer of 2021.
