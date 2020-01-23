Turn Center provides hope for special needs adults in Amarillo

“What happened with adults with special needs after they turned 18? What happened, what are their options, what programs were there out there? During that time, she told me about this program that offered an internship for their kids. We know there is a need out there. We know that a lot of parents really worry about their kiddos after they graduate. What are they going to do? So many times you hear stories about kids, that don’t have anything to do. They sit at home or on the couch while their parents go to work, because they don’t have a job or somewhere to go,” said Regan Hall, director of therapy services.