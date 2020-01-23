Turn Center provides hope for special needs adults in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A task as simple as going to work can really change ones life, especially for adults with disabilities.
“What happened with adults with special needs after they turned 18? What happened, what are their options, what programs were there out there? During that time, she told me about this program that offered an internship for their kids. We know there is a need out there. We know that a lot of parents really worry about their kiddos after they graduate. What are they going to do? So many times you hear stories about kids, that don’t have anything to do. They sit at home or on the couch while their parents go to work, because they don’t have a job or somewhere to go,” said Regan Hall, director of therapy services.
Brendon went through the internship program, and after three months he was hired on as a part time employee at Turn Center. He says it’s hard for him to imagine his life without this job.
“I don’t just want to stay at home and not do anything. I just want to be out,” said Brendon Somerville, employee at Turn Center.
Brendon receives a checklist of tasks to complete every day, he has his own desk. He worked hard to get where he is at today.
“I first started working with Brendon when he was in elementary school and middle school at Woodlands and De Sevalla, in the classroom with him," said Stephanie Carathers, physical therapist. "He was not in a power chair at the time, he was just in a manual chair, so we began working with him for mobility needs, and now he is in a power chair and independent and doing great.”
Tasks he performs at work he has been able to do at home to help as well.
“Dishes and laundry, like simple stuff that I can do at home,” says Somerville.
“We always work here at Turn Center to make our kids be independent, and it’s nice to see the fruit of our labor pay off when we can actually hire somebody and he is independent and working in the community,” said Carathers.
There are many individuals with special needs in the Texas Panhandle looking for an opportunity of independence.
