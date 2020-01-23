TTUHSC offering free pap screenings for uninsured Texas Panhandle women

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is offering free cervical cancer screenings to uninsured Texas Panhandle women for Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.
Texas Tech Physicians are hosting the cost-free, walk-in pap screenings in Amarillo and Hereford.
Physicians will be screening in Hereford Saturday January 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hereford Regional Medical Center located at 540 W. 15th.
The Amarillo screenings will be available Tuesday evening January 28, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Heal the City Free Clinic located at 609 S. Carolina.
The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health will be providing refreshments.
According to TTUHSC physicians, regular pap tests are the best way to detect early stages of cervical cancer. It is recommended that women between 21 and 65 years old be screened every three years. For women between 30 and 65, co-testing every five year for cervical cancer and HPV is recommended.
