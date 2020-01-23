Texas Nurses Association, Texas Humane Legislation Network to host events honoring Representative Four Price

On Saturday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m., the THLN will hold their ‘Coffee, Donuts and Dogs’ event honoring Price and all he has done in supporting their mission. This event will be held in the Maxor National Pharmacy Building basement located at 320 S. Polk. As the only exclusively Texas-focused animal welfare organization, they will be sharing how you can become an advocate for animals in your local community.