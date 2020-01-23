Texas Nurses Association, Texas Humane Legislation Network to host events honoring Representative Four Price

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Representative Four Price is being honored by the Texas Nurses Association and the Texas Humane Legislation Network this weekend in a pair of events.
Representative Price is an author and sponsor of several House Bills that have increased collaboration in education, mental health, law enforcement and nursing, pushing for improvements of mental health among Texas youth. Price is also involved as a chairman for the THLN.
To honor his far reaching, nursing related efforts, the TNA will host an award presentation for Price Friday, January 24 at 10:30 a.m in the large training room of the Texas Panhandle Centers located at 1500 S. Taylor.
On Saturday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m., the THLN will hold their ‘Coffee, Donuts and Dogs’ event honoring Price and all he has done in supporting their mission. This event will be held in the Maxor National Pharmacy Building basement located at 320 S. Polk. As the only exclusively Texas-focused animal welfare organization, they will be sharing how you can become an advocate for animals in your local community.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.