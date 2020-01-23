Spielbauer to be given new trial after being charged for murdering ex-wife

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The conviction of Jeremy Spielbauer, who was charged with capital murder, is being reversed, meaning he will be granted a new trial.
According to documents of the Court of Appeals of the Seventh District of Texas, Jeremy Spielbauer was charged for killing his ex-wife Robin Spielbauer, and a jury sentenced him to life in prison with a $10,000 fine.
Two issues are challenging his conviction, which are that the trial court abused its error of judgement by denying challenges for its jury pool, and that he was denied “effective assistance of counsel” during the investigation, according to the documents.
In 2014, Robin Spielbauer was found dead in a ditch off Helium Road.
Katie Phipps, who was in jail for more than a year, was initially arrested for the murder. Those charges were later dropped.
Jeremy Spielbauer was later arrested in the death of his former wife and was convicted.
We will keep you updated as more details are made available.
