Potter County, City of Amarillo financial entities receive high honors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Both the Potter County Auditor’s Office and the City of Amarillo received high honors in financial reporting this year.
Both entities work extremely hard each year to meet the Government Financial Officer’s Association requirements for the Excellence in Financial Reporting award.
“The Government Finance Officer’s Association has grading criteria for the financial statements of government entity’s,” says City of Amarillo Financial Director, Laura Storrs. “The City of Amarillo has recently been notified that we received the award for our last set of financial statements, and this is the 43rd time we have received this award.”
There are quite a few requirements to pass before being considered for this achievement.
Storrs says “we go through a grading criteria every single year,” and the city gets “feedback on things we can improve on that might make our financial statements easier to understand for our users.”
The City of Amarillo also has plans for the upcoming year to ensure they will win this award for the 44th consecutive year.
“One of the things that we pride ourselves on here at the City of Amarillo is we have very high bond readings,” says Storrs. “So that’s certainly going to be a goal this next year, continuing on with triple A bond readings.”
The Potter County Auditor’s Office has also received this award for the 25th consecutive year, and County Auditor Kerry Hood says “we’re proud to be recognized for this, it is a lot of work on my staff, but it feels good to just let us know that we are making a good effort for our citizens.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.