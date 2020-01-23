$90 million budget for vet school approved: Amarillo to make history

“We have looked at the best vet schools around the world and what has worked well for them as well as the best curriculum’s around the world and what has worked well. And we have taken that and developed the next generation of curriculum and facilities," said Dr. Guy H. Loneragan, dean of the Texas Tech of Veterinary School of Medicine. "So, this will be truly world-class, high quality research labs to attract great scholars but also fantastic teaching labs and classrooms. So, students will have the best experience by none, of any vet program in the world.”