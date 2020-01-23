$90 million budget for vet school approved: Amarillo to make history

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -With the budget approved today for the new vet school, Amarillo will be making history.
The Dean of the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine describes the facility as a place that will be known around the world.
“The citizens of Amarillo can brag about being the only city in America with a vet school, a med school and a pharmacy school under one campus, that’s unbelievable,” said Kevin Carter, President and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
“We have looked at the best vet schools around the world and what has worked well for them as well as the best curriculum’s around the world and what has worked well. And we have taken that and developed the next generation of curriculum and facilities," said Dr. Guy H. Loneragan, dean of the Texas Tech of Veterinary School of Medicine. "So, this will be truly world-class, high quality research labs to attract great scholars but also fantastic teaching labs and classrooms. So, students will have the best experience by none, of any vet program in the world.”
The revised budget will help fund the compensation of the 185,000 square foot facility that will accommodate 400 students, have office suites, student lockers and break rooms.
“The Amarillo EDC is going to fund up to $69 million of the project. How that works, we are obligated to pay Tech $6 million a year, for the next five years,” said Carter.
After that point, the funds that Texas Tech has raised towards the $69 million will come off of what the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation owes.
“Our Economic Development Corporation was ready to go hunting for this and they came forward when we needed them to with the dollars to back stop this project." said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. "We would not have this project if it wasn’t for the leadership of that corporation and the vision of the people that created it 30 years ago.”
The University plans to enroll its first class by 2021.
