Man wanted out of Potter County on sexual assault of a child charges
By Vanessa Garcia | January 23, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 9:48 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a man wanted on child sexual assault charges.

In this week’s Fugitive of the Week, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 28-year-old Dytray Williams is wanted out of Potter County on two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Williams is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where he is, call (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, January 23, 2020

