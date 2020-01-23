Man wanted out of Potter County on sexual assault of a child charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a man wanted on child sexual assault charges.
In this week’s Fugitive of the Week, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 28-year-old Dytray Williams is wanted out of Potter County on two counts of sexual assault of a child.
Williams is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.
If you know where he is, call (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
