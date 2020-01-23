Diocese of Amarillo to host annual Respect Life Mass and Walk

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Diocese of Amarillo will host it’s annual Respect Life Mass and Walk this weekend, honoring life, marriage and family.
The annual Respect Life Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 24 at the St. Mary’s Cathedral located at 1200 S. Washington.
Father Hector J, Madrigal, pastor at St. Joseph’s Church, will preside with priests of the Diocese of Amarillo. The homily will be given by Father Anthony Neusch, pastor at the St. Anthony’s Church in Hereford.
After Mass, the Walk for Life will begin at 15th and Taylor, where the Rosary for life, marriage and family will be prayed for at Sanborn Park.
For more information about the Diocese of Amarillo or the annual Respect Life Mass and Walk, you can call (806) 414-1059.
