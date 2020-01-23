1 dead, 2 injured after crash near Stratford

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died and two others were injured after a crash near Stratford Wednesday.
Around 3:15 p.m., DPS officials say 30-year-old Emilio Enriguez Jr. of Amarillo was driving a truck towing a semi-trailer northwest on US 287. At the same time, 50-year-old Jose Lopez-Porras of Stratford was driving a pickup southwest on County Road 3 and approaching US 287.
DPS officials say Lopez-Porras failed to yield right of way to US 287 traffic and tried to cross over US 287 in the path of Enriguez.
Enriguez’s truck collided into the driver’s side door of the pickup.
Lopez-Porras died on the scene. DPS officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.
The passenger in the pickup, 52-year-old Jesus Tarango of Stratford, was taken to Moore County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Enriguez Jr. was also taken to Moore County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
