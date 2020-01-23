Blue Creek bridge, area below at Lake Meredith to be closed this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Blue Creek bridge and the area below the bridge at Lake Meredith Recreational Area will be closed this weekend starting Friday.
The Texas Department of Public Transportation said in a press release that the bridge, in Moore County at Farm-to-Market Road 1913, will be shut off from Friday, Jan. 24 to Sunday, Jan. 26.
Contractors with TxDOT will be working to lift the bridge while also making repairs to the bridge caps.
TxDOT said anyone who uses the Blue Creek area for off-roading activities will need to make other plans because equipment for the construction work will be below the bridge.
There will be message boards reminding drivers of the lane closures as well.
