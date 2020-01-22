Texas Panhandle War Memorial Educational Center set to open in March

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Educational Center has been a dream for many for years, and soon that dream will come true as they hope to have the grand opening in March.
“The board contracted with a very well respected company that kind of develops educational centers for museums around the country. So it has five computer kiosks, and we are the only museum, I’m told, that offers education on 11 wars that the United States has been in. Spanning from the Revolutionary War to Afghanistan,” said Perry Gilmore, executive director of the Panhandle War Memorial.
One struggle they faced was finding a new facility.
“When Randall County decided to build a new annex in Amarillo, they very graciously leased this building to the War Memorial Foundation,” said Gilmore.
Gilmore is the new Executive Director of the memorial. He is not a veteran himself but wanted to be more involved in the community and help those who served our country.
“We believe the educational center is important for two reasons, one to help our veterans. They deserve all the help that we can give them for their generous donation of service to our country and keeping us free. Secondly, we want to educate the youth today about the contributions that veterans and military have made to our country over the years,” said Gilmore.
The Educational Center has been made possible through donations and volunteers. Once it is open to the public, they will continue to look for more volunteers.
“We need volunteers for the Educational Center. We will have a gift shop and we need some volunteers to run that. Most importantly, we need someone, we will call them navigators, some volunteers that will probably be veterans who have some experience with veteran benefits that can be down here, and a veteran can walk in and say, I can’t figure out how to get this service, and they’ll know who to call to make that happen,” said Gilmore.
To contact the TPWM, you can call (806) 350-8387.
