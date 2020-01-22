Pampa Police Department investigating assault that left 2 hospitalized

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Police Department is searching for information after two people were hospitalized following an assault.
Around 11:00 p.m. on December 22, police responded to Pampa Regional Medical Center on a reported assault that had happened earlier that night.
According to police, a man and woman claimed that they were assaulted by numerous people outside of an establishment within the 100 block of West Foster.
Authorities are searching for witnesses or new evidence in this case. They ask that anyone with information or video evidence of this event come forward.
You will remain anonymous, and if the information provided leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
If you have information about this crime, you can call the tip line (806) 669-2222 or submit a tip with photo or videos using the “P3 Tips” app.
