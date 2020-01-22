High Plains Food Bank expanding program assisting low-income seniors to Perryton

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank is expanding their Commodity Supplemental Food Program that provides supplemental groceries to low-income seniors to Perryton.
On Friday, January 24, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon, HPFB will hold the registration event at Jireh Outreach located at 205 S. Colgate.
“We’re excited to expand the CSFP program to Perryton,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of High Plains Food Bank. “In partnership with Jireh Outreach, which will serve as an appointed proxy for seniors in their community, we will be able to provide supplemental food assistance to more low-income seniors in Ochiltree County.”
According to the HPFB, the program is the largest and most common senior adult food program that provides groceries to seniors 60 years and older. Each month, participants receive a 25 to 30 pound box of shelf-stable groceries valued at $60 to $70 and a two pound block of commodity cheese to supplement their diets.
Contents rotate between canned fruits and vegetables, animal proteins, cereal, dry beans and rice, pasta, peanut butter, liquid milk, and dry milk on alternating months.
HPFB has seen continuous growth of the program over the last two years.
“Over 2018, our first full year of the program, High Plains Food Bank distributed 9,425 senior food boxes,” said Brandon Landelius, agency relations coordinator for HPFB. “In 2019, our distribution increased to 14,591 senior food boxes, and we finished the year with a new monthly distribution record of 1,521 CSFP boxes in the month of December.”
Seniors that meet the age and household income requirements can register for this program by providing proper identification.
For more information regarding qualification guidelines or the CSFP program, you can call (806) 374-8562 or email brandon@hpfb.org.
