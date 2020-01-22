FBI offering reward for Roswell Amber Alert/homicide suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The FBI has established a reward for information that could help locate Roswell homicide suspect Jorge Ernesto Rico-Ruvira.
The FBI issued the following news release Wednesday morning (Jan. 22):
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension, arrest, and/or extradition of Jorge Ernesto Rico-Ruvira.Rico-Ruvira, 32, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of his girlfriend in Roswell, N.M., on January 7, 2020.
Rico-Ruvira allegedly fled with the couple’s 3-year-old son, Osciel Ernesto Rico.
Rico-Ruvira may have fled to Mexico, where he has ties to the areas of Zacatecas and Jalisco.
He may be driving a maroon, four-door, 2003 GMC Yukon with New Mexico license plate MNF-231.
Rico-Ruvira was charged with first-degree murder in the Chaves County Magistrate Court, State of New Mexico, Roswell, N.M.,and a state warrant was issued for his arrest on January 8, 2020.
A federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico, Las Cruces, N.M., on January 10, 2020, after Rico-Ruvira was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution or giving testimony (UFAP).
The following is a description of Rico-Ruvira:Hair: BlackEyes: BrownHeight: 5′8″Weight: 150 poundsSex: MaleRace: White (Hispanic)A link to the FBI Wanted poster can be found at: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/murders/jorge-ernesto-rico-ruvira
SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS WITH VIOLENT TENDENCIES.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the FBI, (505) 889-1300, Roswell Police Department, (575) 624-6770, or the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse, 1-800-457-3463.
Information can also be sent at tips.fbi.gov.
The FBI is investigating this case with the Roswell Police Department and New Mexico State Police.
