Fannin Middle School student arrested for spreading threat on social media

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A student at Fannin Middle School has been arrested for spreading a possible threat on social media.
According to a post by Fannin Middle School, the school became aware of information spreading on social media of a possible threat to the school.
The school says the situation has been resolved, and the student accused of starting the rumor is now in police custody.
School officials say they take all threats seriously, and safety is the school’s top priority.
