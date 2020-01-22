Family Support Services relocates and continues to recover with community help

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After the fire that devastated Family Support Services, the organization continues to press forward with the help of the community.
The FSS Safe House was not damaged as it is a remote location, but it has picked up the burden of housing what was lost due to the fire. The Crisis Services division has had to work from this location.
The Veterans Resource Center is relocating to the second floor of the Guyon Saunders Resource Center at 200 S. Tyler and will resume services next week.
To contact FSS, the main line is (806) 342-2500.
For the Crisis Hotline, call (806) 374-5433.
For the Behavioral Health and counseling department, you can contact (806) 231-5549 or email bhughes@fss-ama.org.
For information or donations you can call (806) 236-3011 or email jcampbell@fss-ama.org.
Of the funds already established to benefit FSS, Bank of America has also opened an account that you can donate to at any branch or drive up called the “Family Support Services Fire Recovery Account.”
As the organization works to recover, office space and computers have already been provided. Their need for monetary donations remains, as they replace supplies for their Education Division. These supplies are specific to the program and can be purchased with community donations.
