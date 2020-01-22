Drier pattern returning

Skies will continue to clear turning partly to mostly sunny. A few sprinkles may be possible but overall we are getting back into a drier pattern which will keep us dry into the start of next week. Temps will get back above normal warming into the mid to upper 50′s. A cold front will drop us back to a high of 50 degrees tomorrow before we warm back into the upper 50′s Friday and Saturday. The warmest temps will be Sunday into Monday, with highs warming well above normal in the 60′s. Our next chance for moisture looks to move in by Tuesday of next week.