Comedian, actor Tim Allen coming to Amarillo this summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Comedian and actor Tim Allen is putting on a comedy show in Amarillo this summer.
The Amarillo Civic Center posted on their website that Allen is performing at 8:00 p.m. on June 5th in the Civic Center Auditorium.
The stand-up comedy show is rated “R,” meaning officials with the Civic Center will be enforcing that adults 18 years and older only attend the show.
Allen has spent 30 years in comedy, has won a Golden Globe and received an Emmy nomination for his TV sitcom Home Improvement.
The star does stand-up comedy at venues in Las Vegas, but has decided to take his act on tour.
Be ready to buy your tickets this Friday, Jan. 24, at noon.
