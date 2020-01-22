Authorities searching for man wanted on various charges including choking, assaulting family member

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted on various charges including choking and assaulting a family member.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old John Harmon is wanted on probation violations for assault of a family member, impeding breath or air circulation and possession of a controlled substance with less than a gram.
He is also wanted on warrants that include: one count of assault of a family member or household member with a previous conviction and a second count of assault of a family member or household member impeding breath or air circulation.
Harmon is described as being five-foot-seven inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on this man, please call the sheriff’s office at (806) 468-5800.
