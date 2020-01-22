Authorities searching for man wanted on various charges including choking, assaulting family member

Authorities searching for man wanted on various charges including choking, assaulting family member
John Harmon is wanted on various felon charges. (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Garcia | January 22, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST - Updated January 22 at 10:10 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted on various charges including choking and assaulting a family member.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old John Harmon is wanted on probation violations for assault of a family member, impeding breath or air circulation and possession of a controlled substance with less than a gram.

He is also wanted on warrants that include: one count of assault of a family member or household member with a previous conviction and a second count of assault of a family member or household member impeding breath or air circulation.

Harmon is described as being five-foot-seven inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on this man, please call the sheriff’s office at (806) 468-5800.

This is John Cole Harmon who's wanted on a laundry list of charges: 1) Probation Violation : Assault of a Family /...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.