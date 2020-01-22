Area fire departments asking for supply donations ahead of wildfire season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area fire departments are asking for supply donations ahead of wildfire season.
The Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook, saying local volunteer fire departments are in need of rehydrating items and prepackaged snacks.
Below is a list of supplies the fire departments need:
- Water
- Gatorade
- Eye wash
- Facial wipes
- Chapstick
- Pain reliver
- Sodas
- Snacks
You can drop these donations off at your local fire department or contact someone on the list below:
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.