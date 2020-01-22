Area fire departments asking for supply donations ahead of wildfire season

Area fire departments are asking for supply donations ahead of wildfire season. Source: Miami Roberts County Volunteer Fire Department
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 22, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST - Updated January 22 at 11:22 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area fire departments are asking for supply donations ahead of wildfire season.

The Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook, saying local volunteer fire departments are in need of rehydrating items and prepackaged snacks.

Below is a list of supplies the fire departments need:

  • Water
  • Gatorade
  • Eye wash
  • Facial wipes
  • Chapstick
  • Pain reliver
  • Sodas
  • Snacks

You can drop these donations off at your local fire department or contact someone on the list below:

Posted by Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

