Amarillo police report high amount of guns stolen from vehicles

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department says last month 27 guns were stolen from vehicles, and 16 of those vehicles were unlocked.
“Most of those reports were made in residential areas, overnight where people had left their cars parked in their driveways, or parked in front of their houses or parked wherever they parked them, been inside for the night or inside during the day and they were broken into at home. Not in a parking lot, at a business left during the day, but at home where you should be taking your guns inside anyway,” said Sergeant Carla Burr with APD.
Although it is not advised to leave your gun in your car, if you choose to, police say to make sure it is properly stored.
“Anytime you’re going to leave you gun in a car, you do need to leave it locked up. Whether that be in just a small box or in a locking console, you can but a small box and put it under the seat and then anchor that box to the car so it’s not easily removed,” said Robert Deaton, owner of Bomb City Safes.
The owner of Bomb City Safes says pricing for a gun safe for your car with a security cable starts at $25.
“The biggest thing is to anchor it until your vehicle so even if they find it, if it’s anchored, it’s much more difficult to get it out. So every time, it’s like another layer of security and anchoring is just another layer to get past. If they’re breaking into your car, they don’t have the time because they don’t know if someone is fixing to show up or not,” said Deaton.
APD says many of these stolen guns will be used to commit more crime.
“Either they’re going to use that again in another crime in the future or they’re going to sell it, either on the black market to someone else who’s going to use it on another crime in the future or they’re going to pawn it,” said Sgt. Burr. “This is something that put in the wrong hands can kill people. It’s the persons choice who pulls the trigger, but they wouldn’t be able to do it without a weapon and you don’t want it to be yours that you were careless about and let get away from you.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.