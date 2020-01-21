WT Men’s Basketball success goes beyond players and head coach

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Men’s Basketball team is 17-1 this year.
The team is 9-1 in LSC play, they’re undefeated at home, and are riding the momentum of an eight game win streak.
Despite the team earning constant weekly awards, thanks to the strong play of players like sophomores guard Qua Grant and guard Joel Murray for their game-by-game performances, the team’s success can be pointed to another area of the court.
While Head Coach Tom Brown is another pivotal factor in the team’s success, you’d have to look further down the bench to find the true unsung heroes on the elite WT Buff team.
“Yeah, I think we have great coaches,” Brown said Monday at the weekly WT coaches press conference. “I think Coach Henderson and Coach Gove, I’ve got the best two assistant coaches. I can’t believe I’ve had them here for six years, and without those guys, we would not have the success."
Chris Gove and Quincy Henderson are both Associate Head Coaches for the men’s basketball team. Gove, a 21-year coaching veteran, joined the team after the 2015 Buffs finished last in the LSC. Just two seasons after his arrival, the Buffs made it to the Sweet 16 of the Division 2 NCAA Tournament.
Henderson, also with the team for six years now, brings another element to the coaching game, the mindset of a former professional basketball player.
He was promoted to Associate Head Coach at the end of the 2017-18 season. That 2017 season, just happened to mark the greatest run in WT basketball history, finishing the year at 32-4, winning the LSC title, and advancing to the Final Four of the Division 2 NCAA Tournament. Before coaching, he played professionally in the Southeast Australian Basketball League for Kilsyth Cobras, where he for three consecutive years, advanced to the playoffs, and in 2010, won the division title. While playing for the Cobras, he was also named League Defensive Player of the Year twice.
So while Brown and the players are focused on the minute-by-minute moments of the game as it happens, Henderson and Gove are multitasking, focusing on the game in the moment, and what needs to change the moment the game resumes in the second half.
“There’s no way I can do it. I rely on those so much. They make adjustments at halftime, we make adjustments at halftime and I think we are good in the second half, but we’re just as good in the first half,” Brown said when asked why the team seems to be so dominant in the second halves of games compared to the first halves. "Those guys are the real deal, and we’re just very lucky to have those two.”
The Buffs have scored 100 points five or more times in a game, scoring 90 points in a game an additional seven times. Just as they’ve scored a tremendous amount of points (843) in the first halves of their games this year, they’ve scored even more in the second halves (864). And keep in mind, they’ve already played a whole half of basketball, using an incredible amount of energy to play stellar defense too, keeping opponents locked down (600 points in the first halves of play, 33.3 points in the first half per game).
The Buffs are looking to continue using this momentum as they continue in Lone Star Conference Play, traveling on the road this week to take on Texas A&M Kingsville on Thursday.
